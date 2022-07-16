PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 75,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 108.4% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

