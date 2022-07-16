DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,259,902 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259,902 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $430,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

