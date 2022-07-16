Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

