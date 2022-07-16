Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,121 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of F5 worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Insider Activity

F5 Price Performance

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.33 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.