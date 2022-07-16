Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,584,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,184,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

