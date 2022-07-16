Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

