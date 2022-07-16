12,372 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.