Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.