Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

HD opened at $292.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

