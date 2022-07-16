Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 448 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.