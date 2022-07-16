Wealthpoint LLC Sells 5,563 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthpoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

