Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

