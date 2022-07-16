Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
