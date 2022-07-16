Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $288,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

