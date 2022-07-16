11,000 Shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of analysts have commented on GNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

GNE stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

