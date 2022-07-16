Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 47.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RES opened at $6.22 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 253,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $2,312,557.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,236,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,140,769.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

