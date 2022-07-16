Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

EQT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

