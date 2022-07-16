Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanECk BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.