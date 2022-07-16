Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.41.

