Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

