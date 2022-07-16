Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

