Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

