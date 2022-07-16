Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,932 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

