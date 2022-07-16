iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

