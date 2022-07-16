M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in M.D.C. by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 249,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

