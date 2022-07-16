SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 181,381 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 175,624 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,430,000 after buying an additional 145,674 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $28.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

