Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

MPW opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

