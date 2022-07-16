Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

