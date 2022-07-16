Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.