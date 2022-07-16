Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

