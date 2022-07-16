Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 425 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,009,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.