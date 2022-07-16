Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

