Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 188,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

