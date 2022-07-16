Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

