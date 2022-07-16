Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.31. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

