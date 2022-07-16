Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

