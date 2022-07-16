Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

