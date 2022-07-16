Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

