Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $867.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

