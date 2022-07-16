Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE:IBA opened at $44.62 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Stories

