Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 229,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $63.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

