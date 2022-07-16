Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 37,256 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,256 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

