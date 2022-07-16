Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.