Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $37.98 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

