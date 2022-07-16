Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $55.21 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.