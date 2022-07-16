Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($121.00) to €127.00 ($127.00) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($110.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($118.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

