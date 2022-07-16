Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96.

