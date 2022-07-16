Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,936,000 after buying an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

