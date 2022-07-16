Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,832,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,710,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average of $174.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $192.32.

