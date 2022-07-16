Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 747 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

