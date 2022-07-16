Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $202.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

